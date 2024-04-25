The government plans to draw up guidelines for private-sector guarantor services for elderly individuals without relatives when they require hospitalization or admission to nursing care facilities.

After a string of contractual issues, the government intends to introduce specific regulations to establish a system ensuring that users can access support with confidence.

According to a sample survey of living conditions conducted by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, the number of single-member households among people age 65 or older in Japan has doubled over the past 15 years, reaching about 8.73 million as of 2022. The figure represented 21.7% of the elderly population, with the share standing at 17.2% for men and 25.3% for women. The proportions may rise further around 2040, coinciding with the projected peak of the elderly population.