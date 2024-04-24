A sweeping foreign aid package easily passed the U.S. Congress late on Tuesday after months of delay, clearing the way for fresh Ukraine funding amid advances from Russia's invasion force and Kyiv's shortages of military supplies.

The Senate approved by 79 to 18 four bills passed by the House of Representatives on Saturday, after House Republican leaders abruptly switched course last week and allowed a vote on the $95 billion in mostly military aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan and U.S. partners in the Indo-Pacific.

The four bills were combined into one package in the Senate.