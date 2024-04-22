U.S. approval of more than $60 billion in aid has thrown a lifeline to Ukraine’s beleaguered military, though it’s unlikely to turn the tide in the war on its own.

Much will depend on how quickly U.S. assistance can get to the front line after the House of Representatives approved the military and economic assistance on Saturday. As the package was stalled for six months in Congress, Kyiv’s military has grappled with an ever-more acute shortage of ammunition and manpower, while Kremlin forces press their advantage.

The aid offers a respite to Ukraine’s military and will help it slow the Kremlin’s advances, conduct an "effective defense” and minimize losses, according to Mykola Bielieskov, research fellow at the National Institute for Strategic Studies in Kyiv. But more aid is needed to go further, he said, a difficult prospect in the U.S. with Republican resistance in Congress.