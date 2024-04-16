Organizers of the Paris Olympics have promised a "great national party" for the country, but with 100 days to go, France's bitter politics and gloomy mindset are dampening the mood.

Those involved in the delivery of the Games, particularly chief organizer Tony Estanguet, remain relentlessly upbeat, encouraging people to look on the bright side.

"It's my role to explain that it's a fantastic opportunity for our country to host this event, to welcome the world and also showcase what this country is about to do and deliver," he told reporters last Wednesday.