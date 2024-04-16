For most of Singapore’s history as an independent nation, there has been a Lee at the helm. That’s now coming to an end.

Lee Hsien Loong announced on Monday that he will step aside next month after 20 years as prime minister, completing a telegraphed political succession that’s been in the works in some form since before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Taking his place will be Lawrence Wong, a 51-year-old fellow Harvard University graduate who rose to prominence, in part, due to his leadership during the pandemic.