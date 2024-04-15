As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks to secure a third consecutive, five-year term as the leader of the world’s largest democracy, experts say the question is not whether he will win the upcoming general election, but rather by how much.

Nearly 970 million eligible voters are expected to head to the polls from Friday when India kicks off a 44-day, multiphase vote to choose the members of the 545-seat Lok Sabha — India’s lower house of parliament — in what will be the world's largest democratic exercise.

Voting is staggered across the country’s 28 states and eight union territories, with the election set to be split into seven phases based on geography and population. Results from the marathon six-week vote are set to be counted and announced on June 4.