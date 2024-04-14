The nation's transport ministry plans to revise its guidelines around June on airport operators' business continuity planning (BCP) in order to enable the facilities to handle evacuees smoothly in times of disasters.

The move comes on the heels of the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan. 1. The revised guidelines are expected to include steps airports need to take when accepting evacuees from nearby areas.

After the Noto Peninsula quake, which registered up to the maximum level of 7 on Japan's seismic intensity scale, some 500 people, including local residents, evacuated to Noto Airport in the city of Wajima, staying inside the facility's buildings or in cars in its parking lots.