Kobayashi Pharmaceutical’s beni kōji scandal has prompted growing repercussions in Taiwan, where health authorities have announced steps that will help consumers get refunds from the Japanese drugmaker.

Taiwan is the only place outside of Japan to have seen reports of people falling ill after consuming the company's beni kōji, which is made by fermenting rice with red yeast.

The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Wednesday that Kobayashi Pharmaceutical’s subsidiary in Taiwan had started accepting online and phone inquiries and begun collecting products from consumers who purchased the drugmakers’ beni kōji supplements in or from Japan.