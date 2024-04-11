The next time you next see red, don't snap at your colleagues or scream into a pillow — writing down your feelings, then shredding or throwing them away is an effective way to calm down, a Japanese study has found.

"We expected that our method would suppress anger to some extent," said Nobuyuki Kawai, a cognitive science professor at Nagoya University and lead author of the study published this week in the journal Scientific Reports.

"However, we were amazed that anger was eliminated almost entirely," he said.