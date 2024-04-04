Nearly six months into the Gaza war, with the families of hostages still held captive by Hamas desperate for their release, many former hostages are finding the words to describe the ordeal of captivity.

"I went through hell," said Aviva Siegel, who spent 51 days in captivity in the Gaza Strip.

On the morning of October 7, Siegel, in her early sixties with round glasses and dark grey hair, was with her husband Keith when Hamas fighters burst into their home in Kfar Aza kibbutz, kidnapped them and took them to Gaza.