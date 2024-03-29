Russia on Thursday blocked the renewal of a panel of U.N. experts monitoring international sanctions on North Korea, weeks after the body said it was investigating reports of arms transfers between Moscow and Pyongyang.

The move was met with a flurry of criticism, including by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who took to social media to call the veto "a guilty plea" amid allegations that Pyongyang is aiding Moscow in its war against Kyiv.

The United States called the veto by Russia a "self-interested effort to bury the panel's reporting on its own collusion" with North Korea.