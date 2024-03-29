Members of Japan's public medical insurance system will be charged an average fee of ¥450 ($3) a month per person in fiscal 2028 to finance measures to fight the country's dwindling birthrate, government estimates showed Friday.

The average across all types of public health insurance programs will start at ¥250 in fiscal 2026, when the government will begin collecting the fees together with the public medical insurance premiums, and rise to ¥350 in fiscal 2027, according to estimates by the Children and Families Agency.

For fiscal 2028, the fee is estimated at ¥450 for members of the Kyokai Kenpo insurance program run by the Japan Health Insurance Association mainly for workers of small and midsize companies.