A fresh set of national security offenses is coming into force in Hong Kong, after lawmakers unanimously approved a new law Tuesday.

The fast-tracked legislation — commonly referred to as Article 23, after a section of the city's miniconstitution — is the Chinese finance hub's second national security law.

The first, imposed by Beijing in 2020 following the quashing of citywide pro-democracy protests, has seen nearly 300 people arrested, civil society groups pressured to disband, and dozens of politicians, activists and other public figures jailed or forced into exile.