Since Japan's relaxation of COVID-19 entry restrictions, go-karts have become a common sight on Tokyo roads. Going behind the wheel of one has become a popular item on foreign tourists' checklist of things to do in the country, which generates a fair amount of demand for the zippy four-wheelers.

However, alongside the rise in popularity has come a surge in complaints and inquiries, with the Metropolitan Police Department receiving over 100 reports in the past year alone concerning traffic violations and noise disturbances.

In March, near the Kaminarimon gate in Tokyo’s Asakusa area, a favored tourist destination, five individuals from overseas donning wacky costumes in go-karts lined up single file, waving cheerfully to passersby.