Anti-poverty charity Oxfam on Monday accused Israel of intentionally preventing the delivery of aid into the Gaza Strip during its war with Hamas, in violation of international humanitarian law.

The nongovernmental organization said in a report that Israel continued to "systematically and deliberately block and undermine any meaningful international humanitarian response" in the Palestinian territory.

It alleged that Israel was defying an order by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in January to boost aid in Gaza, and was failing its legal responsibility to protect people in land it occupies.