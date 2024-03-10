A combination of two methods should be used for the full-fledged removal of radioactive fuel debris from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation has said.

The government-backed corporation, which supports the decommissioning of the nuclear plant operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, on Friday proposed a combination of removing debris exposed in the air and solidifying debris using a filler.

Fuel debris is a mixture of nuclear fuel and reactor structures melted as a result of the triple meltdown in March 2011. An estimated 880 tons of fuel debris remains in the plant's No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 reactors. It must be removed to complete the decommissioning of the plant.