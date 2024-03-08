The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has drafted revisions to its rules, disciplinary regulations and governance code, including a ban on traditional intraparty factions, it was learned Thursday.

The draft was discussed at a meeting on the day of the LDP's political reform headquarters, chaired by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the party.

The draft revisions also include tougher penalties for political funds control law violations, such as recommending member lawmakers leave the party if accounting officials of their political groups are arrested or indicted for such violations.