Crowds of men ran through rubble-strewn Gaza City streets past fires and bullet-riddled cars in hope of reaching a rare aid convoy, risking their lives to get food for starving families as famine looms five months into Israel's military campaign.

Aid delivery in the Palestinian enclave has collapsed, with only a fraction of the food needed getting in and very little reaching the northern areas where hospitals say children have started dying of malnutrition.

Last week, the Palestinian health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Israeli forces killed 118 people trying to get aid from a convoy near Gaza City, with survivors saying they were shot at. Israel said most of those killed were trampled or run over during a panic.