One of Japan's biggest Buddhist sects said Tuesday it has launched a probe after a nun accused a monk of sexually assaulting her for 14 years and an eminent priest of turning a blind eye.

The woman, reportedly now in her 50s, had previously accused the older monk of rape but authorities dropped her case in 2019, media reports said.

Going by her religious name Eicho, she went public with her allegations in January, telling a news conference that she suffered "sexual violence, intimidation and psychological confinement" at the hands of the monk at a temple in western Japan.