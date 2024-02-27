The operator of the heavily damaged Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant will start releasing the fourth round of treated radioactive water into the ocean on Wednesday, the last discharge for the fiscal year.

The move comes after the latest batch of water has been confirmed to meet radioactivity levels within the standards set by the central government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Tepco said Monday. The wastewater release first began in August last year despite opposition from countries such as China.

As with the previous three rounds, a total of 7,800 tons of processed liquid will flow into the Pacific Ocean during a period of around 17 days.