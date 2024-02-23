U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has told a high-ranking U.S. government official that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will address a joint session of Congress during his official visit in April, sources with knowledge of the situation said Friday.

The U.S. side will soon formally inform the Japanese government of its decision to invite Kishida to deliver a congressional speech, the sources said, adding that Washington and Tokyo may try to arrange his appearance in the legislature for April 11.

The last Japanese leader to address U.S. Congress was Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2015, during the administration of U.S. President Barack Obama.