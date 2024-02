A group of Japanese junior high school students is continuing efforts to send relief goods to people in Syria, which was affected by a powerful earthquake that occurred in southern Turkey a year ago.

About 30 companies are offering support for the students' efforts.

The initiative began after Mone Mori, 15, a third-year student at Nishiyamato Gakuen Junior High School in the town of Kawai, Nara Prefecture, saw a video on social media on Feb. 7, 2023, the day after the earthquake struck.