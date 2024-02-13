Japan is taking steps to make it easier for rental housing owners to lease their properties to elderly individuals by certifying rental housing is equipped with services to watch over tenants.

The land ministry is envisioning a system where local governments will certify rental housing offering watch services for elderly tenants, provided by local operators of support services for the elderly struggling to secure rental homes.

Property owners often hesitate to enter rental contracts with seniors and individuals with disabilities due to concerns about their ability to pay rent or that they may die in their homes and not be discovered for a lengthy period of time.