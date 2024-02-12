Some Japanese government officials are calling on the country to ease its restrictions on travel to Ukraine as part of efforts to encourage corporate investment there, people familiar with the situation said.

Ukraine is subject to the Japanese Foreign Ministry's strictest travel advisory due to Moscow's invasion, which urges all Japanese nationals to evacuate immediately from the country and avoid all travel there regardless of purposes.

A senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said Ukraine is a major agriculture country, has industrial zones and has many citizens with technology expertise. "It will be a good investment destination for Japan," the official said.