Israeli history teacher Meir Baruchin, 62, has paid a high price for denouncing the war in Gaza: being let go from his teaching job and even being locked up as a "high-risk detainee."

The schoolteacher sparked backlash online after Hamas's attack on Israel on Oct. 7, by posting a photo on Facebook of a Palestinian family killed by the Israeli army.

Israel was shocked by Hamas's invasion on Oct. 7 last year, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,160 people, most of them civilians, according to tallies based on Israeli official figures.