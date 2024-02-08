An estimated 5,500 liters of radioactive water leaked from Japan's stricken Fukushima nuclear plant but no sign of contamination has been detected outside the facility, its operator said Thursday.

A spokeswoman from Tokyo Electric Power Co. said that the leak was detected at part of the plant that processes contaminated water.

"We estimate that roughly 5.5 tonnes (5,500 liters) of water leaked" on Wednesday morning, but "there have been no significant changes" at posts monitoring radioactivity around the power station, she said.