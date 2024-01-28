North Korea fired off multiple cruise missiles from its east coast on Sunday, days after the nuclear-armed nation test-fired a new type of cruise missile from its western coast.

The South Korean military said the launch took place around 8 a.m. from near the port city of Sinpo, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military has been closely coordinating with the United States to monitor additional signs of North Korea's provocations," Yonhap quoted the military as saying in a statement.