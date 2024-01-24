A "sharp right turn" will sweep European Union elections this year, with populists, euroskeptics and conservatives projected to collectively grab nearly half of the European Parliament's seats, according to a study on Wednesday.

The report, by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), confirmed other polls suggesting far-right parties will make big inroads in the EU elections in June, rolling back left and center-left parties.

"There is a strong possibility of pro-Russia party representation in the upcoming legislature," the ECFR said, pointing notably to three seats that could go to Bulgarian MEPs sympathetic to the Kremlin.