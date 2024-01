In the six months since Japan eased regulations on electric scooters last July, traffic violations involving such vehicles increased fourfold, according to the National Police Agency.

Reports of traffic violations by e-scooter riders totaled 1,879 in the month of December, a significant increase from the 405 cases reported in July of last year.

The eased e-scooter regulations made it possible for people over the age of 16 to ride the vehicles without a driver’s license.