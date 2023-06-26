  • Electric kick scooters leased by Luup in Tokyo | KYODO
    Electric kick scooters leased by Luup in Tokyo | KYODO

  • Jiji

Japan will ease regulations on electric kick scooters in July, allowing people aged 16 or older to ride them without a driver’s license.

Electric-scooter sharing businesses and others welcome the move, expecting improved convenience. But concerns have been raised over an increase in riders who have not learned traffic rules at driving schools.

Electric kick scooters, mounted with motors, move forward without the need to continuously push against the ground.

