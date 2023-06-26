Japan will ease regulations on electric kick scooters in July, allowing people aged 16 or older to ride them without a driver’s license.
Electric-scooter sharing businesses and others welcome the move, expecting improved convenience. But concerns have been raised over an increase in riders who have not learned traffic rules at driving schools.
Electric kick scooters, mounted with motors, move forward without the need to continuously push against the ground.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.