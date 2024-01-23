Fishermen have resumed fishing for winter yellowtail in waters off Ishikawa Prefecture this week as business begins to return to normal in quake-hit Takojima Port.

Activity resumed at the port, Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Monday, thanks to emergency repair work after the port was badly damaged by the earthquake, which measured a 7, the most powerful on the Japanese seismic intensity scale.

Around 600 winter yellowtails were landed at Takojima in the early hours of Monday after the first fishing trip from the port this year.