The United States looks forward to continuity in the Taiwan-U.S. relationship under the new Taiwanese administration and the U.S. commitment to the island is "rock solid," a former senior U.S. official told Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday.

Lai Ching-te from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the presidential election on Saturday as expected and will take office on May 20.

In a show of support for the government, a senior administration official said last week that U.S. President Joe Biden planned to send an unofficial delegation to the Chinese-claimed island. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.