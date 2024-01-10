Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun on Tuesday addressed Friday's mid-air panel blowout from an Alaska Airlines jet, acknowledging that the planemaker made a mistake and telling staff it would work with regulators to make sure it "can never happen again."

The statements were Boeing's first public acknowledgment of error since Friday's incident, which left the 737 Max 9 plane with a gaping hole.

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, the two carriers in the United States that use the temporarily grounded planes, have found loose parts on similar aircraft, raising fears over such an incident happening again.