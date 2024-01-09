Israel's military on Monday showed journalists what a spokesman described as a cluster of weapons factories and tunnels used by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip to manufacture rockets.

Soldiers leading a media tour in Bureij in the central Gaza Strip said that what looked like cement factories and other industrial facilities were in fact used to make missiles and shells stored in deep shafts.

Stood in a large hut with sunshine streaking through the gaps in the wall, army spokesman Daniel Hagari held what he said were detonators for rockets capable of hitting targets 100 kilometers away — a range covering much of central and southern Israel.