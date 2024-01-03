The president of Harvard University resigned Tuesday after coming under ferocious attack over plagiarism accusations and her response to antisemitism on campus amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Claudine Gay was criticized in recent months after reports surfaced alleging that she did not properly cite scholarly sources. The most recent accusations came Tuesday, published anonymously in a conservative online outlet.

Gay was also engulfed by scandal after she declined to say unequivocally whether calling for the genocide of Jews would violate Harvard's code of conduct, during testimony to Congress alongside the heads of MIT and the University of Pennsylvania last month.