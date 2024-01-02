Unrelenting Israeli bombardment rocked the Gaza Strip on Monday, while an army spokesman warned the war on the besieged territory's Hamas rulers would continue throughout 2024.

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met troops inside Gaza on Monday, and vowed that "life will return to its course" for residents of border communities hit in Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks that triggered the war.

In the southern Gaza Strip, footage showed smoke billowing after a strike on Rafah city and further north, Palestinians, including children, wounded in a strike in Khan Younis were brought to the city's Nasser hospital.