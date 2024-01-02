Municipalities and companies are increasingly moving to recycle used disposable diapers in Japan as diaper waste continues to increase due to its graying population.

The amount of general household garbage is declining in the country thanks to increased awareness about recycling.

But the amount of diaper waste, mainly from households and elderly care facilities, grew to 2.2 million tons in fiscal 2020 from 2 million tons in fiscal 2015. Its share in the total general household garbage rose to 5.3% from 4.5%.