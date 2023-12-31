Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and most of his supporters have been rejected as candidates for the Feb. 8 election, party officials said Sunday after nominations for the ballot closed.

Khan has been in prison since August, facing trial over a slew of cases he insists have been orchestrated to prevent him from contesting the election as the figurehead of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Party.

The former cricket star was found guilty of graft earlier this year, but a court suspended his three-year sentence and the conviction is being appealed.