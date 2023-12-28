Most international schools in Japan are known for catering to wealthy Western expats, Japanese returnees, and children from multiracial or multicultural families.

In recent years, though, more international schools have opened to serve non-Japanese Asian communities, drawing more and more students as the populations of such communities rise across the country.

With lower tuition than legacy international schools, these schools are becoming an affordable option for expats of varied nationalities who might stay in Japan for the longer term and Japanese parents looking for accessible international education.