Six lapel pins bearing the Civic Party's founding date are all Hong Kong veteran politician Alan Leong kept when the once-prominent opposition group cleared its headquarters and shuttered its doors days before the new year.

Founded in 2006, the Civic Party — nicknamed "the barristers' party" — was made up of attorneys, academics and other professionals who wanted to promote democratization in Hong Kong, becoming at one point the city's second-largest opposition party in the legislative council.

"Times have changed," co-founder Leong said, speaking in a series of interviews during the party's six-month shutdown process.