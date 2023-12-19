The United States vowed Monday it would continue to arm Israel in its campaign against Hamas, even as it called for more humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the devastated Gaza Strip.

Fighting raged on in the third month of the bloodiest-ever Gaza war, with the Hamas-run health ministry reporting another 110 people killed in strikes on the Jabalia camp near Gaza City.

The U.N. Security Council in New York was set to vote on another call for a cease-fire in the besieged territory, after previous bids were vetoed by Israel's key ally the United States.