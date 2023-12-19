The largest faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party previously led by late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is at a crossroads, with its leadership team having virtually fallen apart due to an unfolding political funds scandal that may threaten the group's future.

A wave of frustration and panic is sweeping across the Seiwa Seisaku Kenkyukai faction after one of its members revealed how slush funds were created and a gag order was placed on members over the subject.

Last Wednesday, a very unhappy Hiroyuki Miyazawa, a faction member who stepped down as deputy defense minister due to the scandal, grumbled to reporters that he had been told "not to talk" about the practice.