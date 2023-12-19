The government will incur a total of ¥164.7 billion ($1.15 billion) in expenses directly related to the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, including construction costs for the venue and the Japan Pavilion, Hanako Jimi, minister in charge of the expo, said Tuesday.

Jimi unveiled the figures at a news conference after the estimate of Expo venue construction costs was raised to ¥235 billion recently, compared with an initial projection of ¥125 billion.

The total amount of direct spending by the central government will include ¥78.3 billion for venue construction. The Osaka prefectural and city governments and the business community will each shoulder the same amount to cover the total of ¥235 billion.

The minister also said that infrastructure development around the venue in Osaka will cost some ¥9.7 trillion, including about ¥839 billion for extending Osaka Metro's Chuo subway line and constructing roads for expo shuttle bus operations.

Separately, costs for expo-related projects by central government agencies, such as the operation of "flying cars" at the venue, are estimated at around ¥3.4 trillion.