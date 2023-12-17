Ten or more of the 99 lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction are suspected of having received over ¥10 million each in kickbacks from fundraising-party revenues and failing to record the money in required reports, it was learned Sunday.

The special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Saturday, on a voluntary basis, started questioning lawmakers of the Seiwa Seisaku Kenkyukai faction, which was once headed by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The special investigation squad will ask related lawmakers, mainly those who received large kickbacks, regarding their views about the nature of the money and how the funds were used, according to informed sources.