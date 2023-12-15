The government expects that victim compensation and other costs related to the 2011 nuclear accident at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant will rise ¥1.9 trillion from its current projection, it was learned Friday.

The growth reflected a revision in December last year of government criteria for compensation to people affected by the unprecedented triple meltdown at the plant of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings in northeastern Japan.

Another factor is an increase in compensation to fishery operators due to the releases into the ocean of tritium-containing treated wastewater from the plant, which began in August this year.

As a result, the total amount of government compensation bonds to be utilized to support Tepco's compensation payments is expected to reach ¥15.4 trillion.

The estimates were unveiled at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters for accelerating reconstruction of areas hit by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Of the expected increase, ¥1.3 trillion will go to compensation to victims affected by the nuclear accident, and ¥600 billion will be used for an interim facility to store contaminated soil from decontamination work and other radioactive waste.

Separately, decommissioning work for the damaged reactors is expected to cost ¥8 trillion, boosting the total expenses to deal with the aftermath of the nuclear accident to ¥23.4 trillion.

The compensation costs are also shouldered by nuclear power plant operators other than Tepco.