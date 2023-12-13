Japan's parliament on Wednesday passed into law a bill to monitor the assets of the controversial religious group Unification Church more closely to ensure relief to its victims.

The bill was approved by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the Upper House, with support from the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito, as well as opposition parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) and Nippon Ishin no Kai.

The special legislation, valid for three years, is designed to prevent the Unification Church from transferring abroad assets needed to fund expected compensation to the victims of the group's malpractices, such as soliciting massive donations from followers by fueling their anxieties.