The Japanese government is planning to make university tuition and related expenses free for households with three or more children from fiscal 2025, which ends in March 2026, sources said.

There will be no income limit for the envisioned program, which will be a key item among the unprecedented measures Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to launch to tackle the country's declining birthrate.

The government will include the program as part of its strategy to improve children's future to be decided by the end of the year.