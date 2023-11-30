Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei has offered glimpses into how his seemingly contradictory spiritual practices — including a recent embrace of Orthodox Judaism, the Catholicism embedded in Latin America and his own far-right philosophies — influence his idiosyncratic worldview.

The 53-year-old economist, whose inauguration is set for Dec. 10, has frequently referred to both his study of the Torah — the Jewish scripture that is also the first part of the Christian Bible — and his identity as a Catholic.

Milei has said he believes in God — whom he insists is a "libertarian" just like him — and claims his preferred brand of "anarcho-capitalism" is in fact the natural order of the world.