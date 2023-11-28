Already weeks into their deployment, Israeli soldiers in the country's north are settling in for a long, tense standoff with Hezbollah across the border in Lebanon.

Until a truce with Hamas went into effect in the Gaza Strip to the south on Friday, the Israel-Lebanon border saw near-daily exchanges of fire with the Iranian-backed militant organization.

But the troops stationed there are in "high spirits," according to Yoshiahu, a 27-year-old captain who was only permitted by the army to give his first name.