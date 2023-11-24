A woman was stabbed at the K-Arena Yokohama music venue in Yokohama at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, and the suspected attacker is on the run, according to the Kanagawa Prefectural Police.

There was an emergency call at around 5:45 p.m. saying that a woman in her 40s had been stabbed by someone, according to local fire officials. She was taken to a hospital and is believed to be seriously injured.

According to K-Arena Yokohama's website, an event organized by music channel MTV was held there from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with performers including Tomohisa Yamashita.

The arena, located about 600 meters east of Yokohama Station, opened in September this year. It is managed by a subsidiary of Tokyo-based real estate firm Ken Corp.